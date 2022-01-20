Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,239.08 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.04 trillion, increasing 3.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.01 billion, which makes a 34.43% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 20 January 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,239.08
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,249.74
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $471.39
- Cardano (ADA) $1.40
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $142.76
- XRP (XRP) $0.7596
- Terra (LUNA) $83.99
- Polkadot (DOT) $25.40
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
