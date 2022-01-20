Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,239.08 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.04 trillion, increasing 3.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.01 billion, which makes a 34.43% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 20 January 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,239.08 Ethereum (ETH) $3,249.74 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $471.39 Cardano (ADA) $1.40 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $142.76 XRP (XRP) $0.7596 Terra (LUNA) $83.99 Polkadot (DOT) $25.40

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.