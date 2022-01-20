  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K

Published January 20th, 2022 - 04:40 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,239.08 at the time of writing.

Also Read5 Ways to Earn Passive Income with Crypto5 Ways to Earn Passive Income with Crypto

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.19%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.04 trillion, increasing 3.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.01 billion, which makes a 34.43% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 20 January 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read5 Ways to Earn Passive Income with CryptoBahrain-Based Crypto Platform Raises $110M In Latest Funding Round

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,239.08

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,249.74
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $471.39
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.40
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  7. Solana (SOL) $142.76
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7596
  9. Terra (LUNA) $83.99
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $25.40

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCryptoCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...