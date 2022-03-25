Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $44K

Although the crypto market today has been mainly trading in red, bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,299 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.19%, an increase of 0.33% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.00 trillion, increasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.21 billion, which makes a 14.85% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 25 March 7:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $44,299
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,119
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $411
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- XRP (XRP) $0.8317
- Cardano (ADA) $1.10
- Terra (LUNA) $91
- Solana (SOL) $99
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
