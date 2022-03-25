Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $44K

Although the crypto market today has been mainly trading in red, bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,299 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.19%, an increase of 0.33% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.00 trillion, increasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.21 billion, which makes a 14.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 25 March 7:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,299 Ethereum (ETH) $3,119 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $411 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 XRP (XRP) $0.8317 Cardano (ADA) $1.10 Terra (LUNA) $91 Solana (SOL) $99 Avalanche (AVAX) $84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.