Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Back to $20K Levels

Published August 31st, 2022 - 07:55 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trying to recover with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,263 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.23%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $988.49 billion, increasing 1.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.18 billion, which makes a 0.13% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 31 August 10:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,263

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,580
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $282
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3302
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4549
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06205

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

