Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Back to $30K

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,240 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.22%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 2.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.87 billion, which makes a 10.36% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 2 June 6:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,240 Ethereum (ETH) $1,818 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $303 Cardano (ADA) $0.5912 XRP (XRP) $0.3994 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08207

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.