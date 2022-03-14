Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back $39K

The crypto market is trading mainly in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,020 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.66%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 0.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.26 billion, which makes a 30.23% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 14 March 6:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,020 Ethereum (ETH) $2,583 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $369 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.765 Terra (LUNA) $92 Cardano (ADA) $0.798 Solana (SOL) $81 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.