Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $20K

The crypto market today is recovering slowly with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,096 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.81%, a decrease of 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $991.03 billion, decreasing 0.30% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.38 billion, which makes a 10.98% decrease.

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 15 September 08:47PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,096 Ethereum (ETH) $1,604 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.999 Binance Coin (BNB) $274 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.3409 Cardano (ADA) $0.473 Solana (SOL) $33.91 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06045

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.