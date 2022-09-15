Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $20K

  1. Home
Published September 15th, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is recovering slowly with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,096 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.81%, a decrease of 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $991.03 billion, decreasing 0.30% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.38 billion, which makes a 10.98% decrease.

Bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 15 September 08:47PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $20,096
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,604
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $274
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3409
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.473
  9. Solana (SOL) $33.91
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06045

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

