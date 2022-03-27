Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $45K Levels

The crypto market today has been trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,806 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.99%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.03 trillion, increasing 1.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.22 billion, which makes a 3.99% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Sunday, 27 March 7:25PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,806 Ethereum (ETH) $3,168 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $417 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.8378 Cardano (ADA) $1.13 Solana (SOL) $101 Terra (LUNA) $90 Avalanche (AVAX) $85

