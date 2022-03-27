Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $45K Levels

  1. Home
Published March 27th, 2022 - 04:20 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.03 trillion, increasing 1.50% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today has been trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,806 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.99%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.03 trillion, increasing 1.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.22 billion, which makes a 3.99% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 27 March 7:25PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $44,806

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,168
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $417
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8378
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.13
  8. Solana (SOL) $101
  9. Terra (LUNA) $90
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $85

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

