Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $45K Levels

The crypto market today has been trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,806 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.99%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.03 trillion, increasing 1.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.22 billion, which makes a 3.99% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 27 March 7:25PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $44,806
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,168
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $417
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.8378
- Cardano (ADA) $1.13
- Solana (SOL) $101
- Terra (LUNA) $90
- Avalanche (AVAX) $85
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
