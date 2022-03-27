Mandela’s 1961 Arrest-Warrant NFT Raises $130,000 in Auction

A non-fungible token (NFT) created from Nelson Mandela’s original arrest warrant that was issued in 1961 raised 1.9 million rand ($130,000), Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency's report, the NFT was sold in an auction to help fund Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site, a heritage site that documents South Africa’s struggle for democracy.

The heritage site obtained the original arrest-warrant in 2004 as a donation, said Ahren Posthumus, Momint's CEO, the NFTs' marketplace that sold the Mandela's NFT.

Posthumus also said that the NFT buyer will have exclusive access to the original document at Liliesleaf Museum.

Nelson Mandela is South Africa's first Black president after being prisoned for 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the White-minority government.