Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $48K Levels

Published March 29th, 2022 - 02:53 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.16 trillion, increasing 0.70% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $47,808 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.95%, a decrease of 0.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.16 trillion, increasing 0.70% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.82 billion, which makes a 2.42% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 29 March 5:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,808

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,450
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $439
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8751
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.22
  8. Terra (LUNA) $107
  9. Solana (SOL) $114
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $94

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

