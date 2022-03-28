Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $47K Mark

The crypto market today has been trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, soaring and trading at $47,024 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 5.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.92 billion, which makes a 68.96% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 28 March 12:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,024 Ethereum (ETH) $3,324 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $432 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 XRP (XRP) $0.8649 Cardano (ADA) $1.18 Solana (SOL) $109 Terra (LUNA) $94 Avalanche (AVAX) $90

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.