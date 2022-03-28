  1. Home
  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $47K Mark

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $47K Mark

Published March 28th, 2022 - 09:07 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 5.03% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today has been trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, soaring and trading at $47,024 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 5.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.92 billion, which makes a 68.96% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 28 March 12:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,024

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,324
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $432
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9996
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8649
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.18
  8. Solana (SOL) $109
  9. Terra (LUNA) $94
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $90

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

