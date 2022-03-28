Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Crosses $47K Mark

The crypto market today has been trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, soaring and trading at $47,024 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 5.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.92 billion, which makes a 68.96% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 28 March 12:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,024
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,324
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $432
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- XRP (XRP) $0.8649
- Cardano (ADA) $1.18
- Solana (SOL) $109
- Terra (LUNA) $94
- Avalanche (AVAX) $90
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)