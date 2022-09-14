  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $19K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $19K

Published September 14th, 2022 - 08:31 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $19K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is recovering slowly with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,980 at the time of writing.

Also Read Top 7 Trending Cryptocurrencies on TikTok Top 7 Trending Cryptocurrencies on TikTok

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.71%, a decrease of 0.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $986.36 billion, decreasing 1.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.02 billion, which makes a 23.15% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 14 September 11:37PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read Top 7 Trending Cryptocurrencies on TikTokAll You Need to Know About Ethereum Merge
  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,980
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,599
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $277
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3409
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.481
  9. Solana (SOL) $33
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06107

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto PricesCrypto Prices TodayCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoinEthereum

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...