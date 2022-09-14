Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $19K

The crypto market today is recovering slowly with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,980 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.71%, a decrease of 0.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $986.36 billion, decreasing 1.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.02 billion, which makes a 23.15% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 14 September 11:37PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,980 Ethereum (ETH) $1,599 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $277 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3409 Cardano (ADA) $0.481 Solana (SOL) $33 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06107

