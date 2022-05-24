Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,336 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.52%, an increase of 0.42% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 1.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.58 billion, which makes a 0.60% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 24 May 10:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,336 Ethereum (ETH) $1,957 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $322 XRP (XRP) $0.404 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5118 Solana (SOL) $49 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08286

