Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $29K

The crypto market today is back in red again with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,336 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.52%, an increase of 0.42% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.25 trillion, decreasing 1.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.58 billion, which makes a 0.60% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 24 May 10:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,336
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,957
- Tether (USDT) $0.9991
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $322
- XRP (XRP) $0.404
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5118
- Solana (SOL) $49
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08286
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
