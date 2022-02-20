Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $38K

  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2022 - 05:30 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.77%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still suffering with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,305 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.77%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 4.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.92 billion, which makes a 5.06% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 20 February 7:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,305

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,646
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $381
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7842
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.9402
  8. Solana (SOL) $91
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $79
  10. Terra (LUNA) $49

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

