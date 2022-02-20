Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $38K

The crypto market is still suffering with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,305 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.77%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 4.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.92 billion, which makes a 5.06% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 20 February 7:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,305 Ethereum (ETH) $2,646 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $381 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.7842 Cardano (ADA) $0.9402 Solana (SOL) $91 Avalanche (AVAX) $79 Terra (LUNA) $49

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.