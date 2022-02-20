  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2022 - 11:41 GMT
Hollywood's Reese Witherspoon to Adapt NFTs into Movies, TV Series
Witherspoon founded Hello Sunshine in 2016. (Shutterstock)

Hollywood's renowned actress, Reese Witherspoon, has announced her plans to adapt NFTs into movies and TV series.

According to Variety, the New Orleans-born actress' media company, Hello Sunshine, has partnered with World of Women (WoW), the NFT collective, for the adaptations of NFTs.

Commenting on the announcement, Witherspoon said: "While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology."

"We’re proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content. We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories." she added.

Witherspoon founded Hello Sunshine in 2016, with a goal of developing more female-fronted stories in film, and television.

