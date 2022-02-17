Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $42K

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,052 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, decreasing 2.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.04 billion, which makes a 10.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 17 February 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,052 Ethereum (ETH) $2,996 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $414 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 XRP (XRP) $0.806 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $97 Avalanche (AVAX) $90 Terra (LUNA) $54

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.