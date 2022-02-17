Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $42K

  1. Home
Published February 17th, 2022 - 04:29 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,052 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, decreasing 2.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.04 billion, which makes a 10.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 17 February 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,052

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,996
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.806
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  8. Solana (SOL) $97
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $90
  10. Terra (LUNA) $54

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

