Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $42K

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,052 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.75%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, decreasing 2.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.04 billion, which makes a 10.84% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 17 February 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,052
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,996
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $414
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- XRP (XRP) $0.806
- Cardano (ADA) $1.05
- Solana (SOL) $97
- Avalanche (AVAX) $90
- Terra (LUNA) $54
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
