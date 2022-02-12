Crypto has become synonymous with above-average returns as it made tremendous growth in the second half of 2020, earning mainstream recognition.

Despite the rocky start to the year, it seems to be a good investment opportunity while prices are at six-month lows. So if you’re looking to make a crypto investment today, find below our picks of the best 5 crypto to look out for in 2022 according to in-depth research and analysis.

Top 5 Crypto to Look Out For in 2022

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the world’s first digital currency that was created in 2009 by a person or a group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin promises lower fees than traditional payment methods and is operated by a decentralized system as it’s not backed by a government nor any commodity.

Bitcoin made returns around 60% last year and is expected to reach $100k in 2022.



2. Ethereum (ETH)

Proven unstoppable for most of 2021, Ethereum network is an alternative blockchain that was created by a programmer named Vitalik Buterin in 2013 who was just 19 at that time! Vitalik describes the Ethereum network as a “Virtual Machine” or a “world computer” as its blockchain can benefit from the computing power of all the connected computers on the network to develop and operate decentralized apps (DApps) on it.

Ethereum’s ETH could reach $12,000 in 2022, analytics predict.

3. Curve (CRV)

Curve is a decentralized exchange optimized for low slippage and low fee swaps between stablecoins only (e.g., DAI, TUSD, sUSD, GUSD, bUSD, USDC, etc). CRV, the governance token of Curve, is becoming increasingly popular among traders as most institutional traders coming from traditional markets are mostly interested in stablecoins and they seek to swap stablecoins. Curve also has a rewarding incentivizing boost mechanism to those who fund the pools and lock their money on the network (liquidity providers), offering them to earn more on their liquidity and receive more in trading fees. Having locked $1 in CRV for 4 years is equal to having provided $13.87 as an LP, which makes it a good investment.

Analysts expect that CRV token will hit a minimum of at least $5.05 this year and $6.92 by 2023.

4. Terra (LUNA)

The hype around Terra right now is growing significantly as the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) plays a huge role in the booming of Terra’s ecosystem. Investors as well as traders got very LUNAtic and hurried to get a piece of LUNA. Terra’s total value locked (TVL) soared to over $20 billion this year,making it the second-largest DeFi blockchain, surpassing both big names like Binance Smart Chain and Solana.

Thus the boost is attributed to the rapid growth of users, don’t underestimate the power of enthusiasm!I

In 2021, LUNA rallied 13,790% in value and made astronomical gains. LUNA has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021, and is expected to surge by nearly 150% to reach $200 this year.



5. Aave (AAVE)

Many analysts agree that AAVE is the most promising cryptocurrency to buy in 2022, as it is officially the tenth-largest DeFi project by market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap.

Aave is an open source and non-custodial liquidity protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain for earning interest on deposits and borrowing assets, bringing decentralized finance to the masses. So this protocol allows lenders to earn passive income (interest on deposits) and at the same time allows borrowers to get collateralised or non-collateralised loans.



According to Price Prediction, the price of AAVE could hit a good peak of $650 by the end of the year 2022.