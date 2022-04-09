  1. Home
Published April 9th, 2022 - 08:48 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $42K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.02%, an increase of 0.03% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,506 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.02%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, decreasing 0.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.82 billion, which makes a 28.88% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 9 April 11:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,506

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,238
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $422
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7624
  7. Solana (SOL) $110
  8. Cardano (ADA) $1.03
  9. Terra (LUNA) $94
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $83

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

