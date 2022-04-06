  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2022 - 11:35 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $44K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.40%, an increase of 0.44% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,888 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.40%, an increase of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 4.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.18 billion, which makes a 17.77% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 6 April 2:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $44,888

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,303
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $434
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. Solana (SOL) $121
  7. Terra (LUNA) $112
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7961
  9. Cardano (ADA) $1.11
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $87

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

