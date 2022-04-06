Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $44K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,888 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.40%, an increase of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 4.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.18 billion, which makes a 17.77% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 6 April 2:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,888 Ethereum (ETH) $3,303 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $434 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $121 Terra (LUNA) $112 XRP (XRP) $0.7961 Cardano (ADA) $1.11 Avalanche (AVAX) $87

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.