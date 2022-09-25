Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges toward $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,945 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.04%, a increase of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $930.23 billion, decreasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.63 billion, which makes a 18.74% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 25 September 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,945 Ethereum (ETH) $1,296 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $275 XRP (XRP) $0.5009 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4507 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06205

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.