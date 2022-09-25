  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges toward $19K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges toward $19K Levels

Published September 25th, 2022 - 07:00 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges toward $19K Levels
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,945 at the time of writing.

Also ReadWhat’s Next For Ethereum After The Merge?What’s Next For Ethereum After The Merge?

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.04%, a increase of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $930.23 billion, decreasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.63 billion, which makes a 18.74% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 25 September 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,945
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,296
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $275
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.5009
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4507
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06205

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...