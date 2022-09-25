Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges toward $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,945 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.04%, a increase of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $930.23 billion, decreasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.63 billion, which makes a 18.74% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 25 September 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $18,945
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,296
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $275
- XRP (XRP) $0.5009
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4507
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06205
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
