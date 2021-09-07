  1. Home
  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Flirts With $52K Pushed by El Salvador Adoption

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Flirts With $52K Pushed by El Salvador Adoption

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 7th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Flirts With $52K Pushed by El Salvador Adoption
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, down 2.61% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bitcoin's price dipped later on to $51,274 at the time of writing as buyers are taking a breather before the grand rally.

Crypto prices are trading mixed in general. But bitcoin, the first truly digital coin, has registered more today gains as the price tested $52,000 levels pushed by El Salvador's nationwide adoption of bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin's price dipped later on to $51,274 at the time of writing as buyers are taking a breather before the grand rally.

El Salvador has announced the purchase of 200 BTC worth of $21 million today to mark the day Bitcoin becomes an official legal tender in the country. Now El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, down 2.61% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $152 billion, which makes a 23.65% increase from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 12PM (GMT+3) September 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $51,274
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,757
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.63
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $477.53
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.31
  7. Solana (SOL) Climbed up to the 7th place hitting $179.75
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.28
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $33.29
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

