Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Flirts With $52K Pushed by El Salvador Adoption

Crypto prices are trading mixed in general. But bitcoin, the first truly digital coin, has registered more today gains as the price tested $52,000 levels pushed by El Salvador's nationwide adoption of bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin's price dipped later on to $51,274 at the time of writing as buyers are taking a breather before the grand rally.

El Salvador has announced the purchase of 200 BTC worth of $21 million today to mark the day Bitcoin becomes an official legal tender in the country. Now El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, down 2.61% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $152 billion, which makes a 23.65% increase from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 12PM (GMT+3) September 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $51,274 Ethereum (ETH) $3,757 Cardano (ADA) $2.63 Binance Coin (BNB) $477.53 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.31 Solana (SOL) Climbed up to the 7th place hitting $179.75 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.28 Polkadot (DOT) $33.29 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.