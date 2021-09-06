Twitter, Reddit Users Pump Bitcoin Price Ahead of El Salvador's Adoption

Twitter and Reddit users have launched a social media campaign to pump bitcoin's (BTC) price in a bid to help El Salvador plans to push the adoption of bitcoin.

Apparently people in Brazil and all over the world are planning to convert $30 worth of their local fiat into BTC this Tuesday September 7th to commemorate El Salvador’s law making the open-source, decentralized, debasement-proof currency legal tender 🌎https://t.co/z2GUUVpc31 — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) September 5, 2021

The movement is calling on users to buy fractures of BTC as small as $30 on Sep 7 to mark bitcoin becoming an official legal tender in El Salvador.

I’m buying $300 worth of #Bitcoin on 7th September for El Salvador. How about you ? — JohnWick.HODL 🌋 ∞/21M (@RajHodl) September 6, 2021

Such coordinated price boosts remind us of the Satoshi bets movement that took place last year.

El Salvador Plans to Make Bitcoin Official Coin

El Salvador is making history tomorrow by being the first-ever nation to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

The Latin American country has already begun installing Bitcoin ATMs to allow citizens to convert the token into US dollars via a government-issued digital wallet.

🇸🇻Let that sink in for a second...



This Tuesday you will be able to buy a Big Mac at @McDonalds @McElSalvador with #Bitcoin in El Salvador



You'll be able to pay at @sheratonhotels for your room with #Bitcoin



And you'll be able to buy groceries at @Walmart with #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/lklguBQpvc — Bitcoin Meme Hub 🔞 (@BitcoinMemeHub) September 6, 2021

To achieve such a goal, El Salvadorian maverick president, Nayib Bukele, has pledged $150 million to convert Bitcoin to US dollars. The government has airdropped $30 worth of bitcoin to all Salvadorian adult citizens!

Bitcoin price has skyrocketed to pass $51,000 crucial level ahead of the El Salvador nationwide adoption.