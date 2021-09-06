  1. Home
  Twitter, Reddit Users Pump Bitcoin Price Ahead of El Salvador's Adoption

Twitter, Reddit Users Pump Bitcoin Price Ahead of El Salvador's Adoption

Published September 6th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Bitcoin price has skyrocketed to pass $51,000 crucial level ahead of the El Salvador nationwide adoption. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The government has airdropped $30 worth of bitcoin to all Salvadorian adult citizens!

Twitter and Reddit users have launched a social media campaign to pump bitcoin's (BTC) price in a bid to help El Salvador plans to push the adoption of bitcoin.

The movement is calling on users to buy fractures of BTC as small as $30 on Sep 7 to mark bitcoin becoming an official legal tender in El Salvador.

Such coordinated price boosts remind us of the Satoshi bets movement that took place last year.

El Salvador Plans to Make Bitcoin Official Coin

El Salvador is making history tomorrow by being the first-ever nation to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

The Latin American country has already begun installing Bitcoin ATMs to allow citizens to convert the token into US dollars via a government-issued digital wallet.

To achieve such a goal, El Salvadorian maverick president, Nayib Bukele, has pledged $150 million to convert Bitcoin to US dollars. The government has airdropped $30 worth of bitcoin to all Salvadorian adult citizens!

El Salvdor Bitcoin

Bitcoin price has skyrocketed to pass $51,000 crucial level ahead of the El Salvador nationwide adoption.

El Salvador Bitcoin BTC Twitter Reddit

