Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $29K Level

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,839 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.38%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.28 trillion, decreasing 0.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.93 billion, which makes a 22.88% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 16 May 9:29PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,839
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,030
- Tether (USDT) $0.9989
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $299
- XRP (XRP) $0.4197
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5655
- Solana (SOL) $54
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08772
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
