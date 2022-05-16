  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates at $29K Level

Published May 16th, 2022 - 06:25 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.28 trillion, decreasing 0.97% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,839 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.38%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.28 trillion, decreasing 0.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.93 billion, which makes a 22.88% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 16 May 9:29PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,839

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,030
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $299
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4197
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5655
  8. Solana (SOL) $54
  9. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08772

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

