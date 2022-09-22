Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $18K, $19K Levels

The crypto market today is finally seeing the green light with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,996 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.46%, a decrease of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $920.03 billion, decreasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.32 billion, which makes a 62.92% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 22 September 7:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,996 Ethereum (ETH) $1,275 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $269 XRP (XRP) $0.4364 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4511 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05919

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.