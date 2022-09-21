Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $18K Levels

The crypto market today is still bleeding with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,952 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.52%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $919.99 billion, decreasing 1.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.74 billion, which makes a 16.29% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 21 September 11:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $18,952
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,314
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Binance Coin (BNB) $267
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.4064
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4436
- Solana (SOL) $31
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05809
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
