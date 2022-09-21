Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $18K Levels

  1. Home
Published September 21st, 2022 - 08:30 GMT
The crypto market today is still bleeding with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,952 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.52%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $919.99 billion, decreasing 1.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.74 billion, which makes a 16.29% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 21 September 11:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,952
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,314
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $267
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.4064
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4436
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05809

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

