Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $18K Levels

The crypto market today is still bleeding with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,952 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.52%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $919.99 billion, decreasing 1.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.74 billion, which makes a 16.29% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 21 September 11:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,952 Ethereum (ETH) $1,314 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $267 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.4064 Cardano (ADA) $0.4436 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05809

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.