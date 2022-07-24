Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $22K

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$22,762 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, increasing 3.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.38 billion, which makes a 7.47% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 24 July 10:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $22,762 Ethereum (ETH) $1,605 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $262 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3624 Cardano (ADA) $0.5168 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06801

