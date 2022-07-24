Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $22K

  1. Home
Published July 24th, 2022 - 07:28 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$22,762 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, increasing 3.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.38 billion, which makes a 7.47% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 24 July 10:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $22,762

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,605
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $262
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3624
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5168
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06801

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

