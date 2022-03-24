  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Jumps to $43K

Published March 24th, 2022 - 08:49 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Jumps to $43K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, increasing 2.66% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today has been trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,093 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, increasing 2.66% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.26 billion, which makes a 16.65% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 24 March 11:54AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,093

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,094
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $411
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8337
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.14
  8. Terra (LUNA) $95
  9. Solana (SOL) $97
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $85

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

