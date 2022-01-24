Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Nosedives to $34K

It's definitely one of the bloodiest days in the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, plummeting to $34,290.48 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.65%, an increase of 0.64% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.56 trillion, decreasing 3.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.45 billion, which makes a 21.17% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 24 January 6:39PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $34,290.48 Ethereum (ETH) $2,271.53 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $351.57 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.02 XRP (XRP) $0.5811 Solana (SOL) $86.26 Terra (LUNA) $65.07 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1314

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.