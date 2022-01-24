Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Nosedives to $34K

It's definitely one of the bloodiest days in the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, plummeting to $34,290.48 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.65%, an increase of 0.64% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.56 trillion, decreasing 3.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.45 billion, which makes a 21.17% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 24 January 6:39PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $34,290.48
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,271.53
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $351.57
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.02
- XRP (XRP) $0.5811
- Solana (SOL) $86.26
- Terra (LUNA) $65.07
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1314
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
