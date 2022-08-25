  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $21K

Published August 25th, 2022 - 11:19 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,685 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.63%, a decrease of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.05 trillion, increasing 1.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.01 billion, which makes a 1.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 25 August 2:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,685

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,703
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $303
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3476
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.465
  9. Solana (SOL) $36
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07059

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

