Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 22 July 7:41AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $22,931 Ethereum (ETH) $1,565 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $264.49 XRP (XRP) $0.3642 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4939 Solana (SOL) $42.68 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06959

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: