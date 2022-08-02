Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $23K

The crypto market today is trading mainly in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,168 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.15%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, decreasing 0.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.11 billion, which makes a 1.21% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 2 August 7:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,168 Ethereum (ETH) $1,654 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $287 XRP (XRP) $0.3749 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5044 Solana (SOL) $41 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06775

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.