Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $23K

The crypto market today is trading mainly in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,168 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.15%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, decreasing 0.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.11 billion, which makes a 1.21% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 2 August 7:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $23,168
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,654
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $287
- XRP (XRP) $0.3749
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5044
- Solana (SOL) $41
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06775
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)