Whether we like it or not, bitcoin and blockchain technologies are changing the financial market as we knew it, and they have definitely attracted the interest of mainstream investors. And those who want to dabble in cryptocurrency investing or who have considered diving in headfirst can start by reading a few excellent crypto books.

While online courses, YouTube educational videos, and podcasts have taken over the learning part of the fast-evolving crypto sphere, there are a handful of users who still appreciate an in-depth crypto book on such detailed extensive topics.

As you might know, numerous investment books have been produced on well-known asset classes such as stocks, crypto books are a relatively new area. Despite this, various books on themes such as the history of the fastest growing financial asset on Earth Bitcoin and Ethereum, how blockchain technology works, and how to invest in decentralized finance have already been written (DeFi).

Continue reading to get a list of five books to read if you want to learn more about Bitcoin and crypto assets.

Top 5 Crypto Books to Read in 2022

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

(Get this crypto book)

The Bitcoin Standard examines the historical context of Bitcoin's growth, the economic qualities that have allowed it to grow rapidly, and the anticipated economic, political, and social repercussions. Author Saifedean Ammous takes the reader on a fascinating tour through the history of money-making technology, from early trading networks using limestones and seashells to metals, coins, the gold standard, and present government debt. Exploring what gave these technologies their monetary significance and how most lost it gives the reader a fair grasp of what makes for sound money and lays the stage for future research.



The Fiat Standard: The Debt Slavery Alternative to Human Civilization

(Get this crypto book)

Saifedean Ammous takes his unique analytical lens to the fiat monetary system in The Fiat Standard, explaining it as a triumph of engineering and science, much as he did for bitcoin in his global blockbuster The Bitcoin Standard.

This time, the world-renowned economist Ammous delves into the world's earlier shift from the gold standard to today's system of government-backed fiat money, outlining the fiat standard's purposes and failures, deriving the broader economic, political, and social implications of its use, and examining how bitcoin will affect it in the long run.

The Only Cryptocurrency Investing Book You’ll Ever Need: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to the Biggest “Millionaire Maker” Asset of 2022 and Beyond – Including How to Make Money from NFTs

(Get this crypto book)

This is not a 600-page theoretical book that requires a math or cryptography degree to comprehend. Written in clear English and free of technical jargon. Inside, every piece of financial and technical language is defined. On Page 7, you can find free video tutorials for buying and storing Bitcoin safely.

The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets

(Get this crypto book)

"The Truth About Crypto" is a new book authored by Ric Edelman, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of multiple finance books, and the host of The Ric Edelman Show, a radio talk show.

The Truth About Crypto is fun to read and easy to comprehend, with the prophetic insights you'd expect from one of the most acclaimed financial consultants. Most importantly, book gives readers the sound, practical guidance we all need to prosper with this new asset class. Best of all, Edelman demonstrates how blockchain works, the distinction between digital currency and digital assets, and a thorough examination of every facet of the industry. If you want to be a successful investor today, this book is a must-read.

The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology That Powers Them

(Get this crypto book)

Things to know before buying cryptocurrencies: The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains provides trustworthy and balanced insights for anyone interested in Bitcoin investing or other cryptocurrency investing. This book, written by Antony Lewis, an ex-trader and now a bitcoin and blockchain expert, writer, and blogger, is dubbed the best introductory book to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and it is a fantastic pick for beginners, experts working in related industries, or corporate leaders looking to grasp emerging technologies and their future in a centralized world.