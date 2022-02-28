Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $39K

The crypto market is facing another day of mixed trading today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,275 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, decreasing 0.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.62 billion, which makes a 26.11% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 28 February 5:54PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,275 Ethereum (ETH) $2,708 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $373 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7404 Cardano (ADA) $0.9016 Solana (SOL) $92 Terra (LUNA) $76 Avalanche (AVAX) $77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.