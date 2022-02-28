Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $39K

The crypto market is facing another day of mixed trading today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,275 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, decreasing 0.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.62 billion, which makes a 26.11% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 28 February 5:54PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,275
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,708
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $373
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7404
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9016
- Solana (SOL) $92
- Terra (LUNA) $76
- Avalanche (AVAX) $77
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
