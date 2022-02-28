Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $39K

  1. Home
Published February 28th, 2022 - 02:51 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.13% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is facing another day of mixed trading today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,275 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.13%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, decreasing 0.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.62 billion, which makes a 26.11% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 28 February 5:54PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,275

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,708
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $373
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7404
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.9016
  8. Solana (SOL) $92
  9. Terra (LUNA) $76
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

