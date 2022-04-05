Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $46K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,524 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.15 trillion, increasing 0.79% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.19 billion, which makes a 4.39% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 5 April 4:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,524 Ethereum (ETH) $3,485 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $455 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $133 Terra (LUNA) $118 Cardano (ADA) $1.20 XRP (XRP) $0.825 Avalanche (AVAX) $95

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.