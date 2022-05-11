Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $29K

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, extending its slump to $29,680 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.85%, an increase of 2.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, decreasing 10.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $200.65 billion, which makes a 10.94% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 11 May 10:26PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,680
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,158
- Tether (USDT) $0.998
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $274
- XRP (XRP) $0.4179
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5383
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $49
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.8566
