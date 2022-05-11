Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $29K

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2022 - 07:21 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, decreasing 10.55% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, extending its slump to $29,680 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.85%, an increase of 2.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, decreasing 10.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $200.65 billion, which makes a 10.94% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 11 May 10:26PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,680

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,158
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.998
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $274
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4179
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5383
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $49
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.8566

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

