  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $37K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $37K

Published February 22nd, 2022 - 04:57 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $37K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.10%, an increase of 0.28% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is facing another day bad day with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $37,702 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.10%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, decreasing 3.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.94 billion, which makes a 20.24% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 22 February 7:02PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $37,702

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,602
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $365
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7017
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.876
  8. Solana (SOL) $85
  9. Terra (LUNA) $53
  10. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

