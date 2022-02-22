Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $37K

The crypto market is facing another day bad day with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $37,702 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.10%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, decreasing 3.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.94 billion, which makes a 20.24% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 22 February 7:02PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $37,702
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,602
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $365
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7017
- Cardano (ADA) $0.876
- Solana (SOL) $85
- Terra (LUNA) $53
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)