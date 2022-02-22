Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $37K

The crypto market is facing another day bad day with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $37,702 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.10%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, decreasing 3.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.94 billion, which makes a 20.24% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 22 February 7:02PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $37,702 Ethereum (ETH) $2,602 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $365 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7017 Cardano (ADA) $0.876 Solana (SOL) $85 Terra (LUNA) $53 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.