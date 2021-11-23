Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $56K Levels

It's another bloody day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,449.68 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.81%, decreasing 0.37% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.77 billion, which makes a 3.91% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 9:11AM (GMT+3) November 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $56,449.68
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,145.05
- Binance Coin (BNB) $567.33
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $216.75
- Cardano (ADA) $1.80
- Ripple (XRP) $1.04
- Polkadot (DOT) $39.25
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Avalanche (AVAX) $132.99
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
