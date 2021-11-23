Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $56K Levels

It's another bloody day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,449.68 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.81%, decreasing 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.77 billion, which makes a 3.91% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday 9:11AM (GMT+3) November 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $56,449.68 Ethereum (ETH) $4,145.05 Binance Coin (BNB) $567.33 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $216.75 Cardano (ADA) $1.80 Ripple (XRP) $1.04 Polkadot (DOT) $39.25 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Avalanche (AVAX) $132.99

