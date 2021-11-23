Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $56K Levels

  1. Home
Published November 23rd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.81%, decreasing 0.37% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's another bloody day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,449.68 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.81%, decreasing 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.55 trillion, decreasing 1.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.77 billion, which makes a 3.91% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday 9:11AM (GMT+3) November 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $56,449.68
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,145.05
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $567.33
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $216.75
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.80
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.04
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $39.25
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $132.99

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

