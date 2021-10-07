Top 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

​Crypto can be a valuable part of your investment portfolio if managed right. Owning multiple crypto coins can even help maximize your investments as diversifying protects you from losing all your hard-earned money.

In the grand scheme of things, this would be a scary thought for any hard-working person, but when there’s a high risk, there's a pretty good chance of scoring even a higher reward. That being said, considering the fact that all the major crypto indexes are just below the all-time highs, it's almost a plausible scenario that maybe a little wise risk can pay off.

For those who are nodding their heads agreeing to what I mentioned so far, and dreaming about higher returns in the nearby future, I rounded up a list of the top 5 cryptocurrencies with great potential for growth in 2022.

The best advice before buying any cryptocurrency is to read and learn about the technology. This will help you stay calm throughout the sudden market turmoil and ready to absorb a great deal of volatility, don't worry as you you'll build up risk tolerance before one can say 'Jack Robinson'.

Top 5 Crypto to Invest in