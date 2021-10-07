Top 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

Crypto can be a valuable part of your investment portfolio if managed right. Owning multiple crypto coins can even help maximize your investments as diversifying protects you from losing all your hard-earned money.
In the grand scheme of things, this would be a scary thought for any hard-working person, but when there’s a high risk, there's a pretty good chance of scoring even a higher reward. That being said, considering the fact that all the major crypto indexes are just below the all-time highs, it's almost a plausible scenario that maybe a little wise risk can pay off.
For those who are nodding their heads agreeing to what I mentioned so far, and dreaming about higher returns in the nearby future, I rounded up a list of the top 5 cryptocurrencies with great potential for growth in 2022.
The best advice before buying any cryptocurrency is to read and learn about the technology. This will help you stay calm throughout the sudden market turmoil and ready to absorb a great deal of volatility, don't worry as you you'll build up risk tolerance before one can say 'Jack Robinson'.
Top 5 Crypto to Invest in
- Bitcoin (BTC)
Being a household name all over the world, one cannot start such a list without mentioning the king of crypto; Bitcoin. The table’s topper coin was created in 2009 by a person or a group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin promises lower fees than traditional payment methods and is operated by a decentralized system as it’s not backed by a government nor any commodity.
The world’s most well-known cryptocurrency price has soared almost 300% since May 2020, quadrupling past $60K.
- Cardano (ADA)
Cardano is one of the fastest-growing proof-of-stake blockchain platforms that climbed up the exploding in popularity chart by crypto market cap since its creation in 2015. Cardano is considered as one of the most scalable blockchains, by the World Economic Forum.
Founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods, its “principal” currency of ADA, has huge growth potentials that could drive its price up to $10.
In 2020, ADA’s price hiked 74,00% making scorching gains.
- Tether (USDT)
Being a stable coin that is tied to the US dollar and holds steady at $1, Tether always seems like a good safe investment and a good entry to the crypto market.
Achieving real-world relevancy in a volatile market, USDT it’s favored by crypto users for daily transactions, and let’s not forget that it can be used to buy other cryptocurrencies as well.
- Solana (SOL)
Considered to be "a potential long-term rival for Ethereum" by Bloomberg and being highlighted by The World Economic Forum, Solana has one of the most impressive price charts this year soaring 18,000% in value since its launch in 2020.
SOL has enamored the crypto sphere with its rock-bottom transaction fees thus rapidly expanding fan base every day.
- Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot is a next-generation platform that introduces a new era in scalability by connecting blockchains and enabling cross-blockchain “parachains” interoperability. Polka has a fast-growing user buzz making it one of the most anticipated projects in the industry. DOT is now the undisputed champion of the altcoin arena as it has been in a bull run this year paving its way to the top crypto chart.
PricePrediction estimates that the price will average $136.96 by 2025.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)