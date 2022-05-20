Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $28K

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $28,901 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.58%, a decrease of 0.27% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.23 trillion, decreasing 3.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.53 billion, which makes a 11.45% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 20 May 8:49PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $28,901
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,936
- Tether (USDT) $0.9988
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $296
- XRP (XRP) $0.4038
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5051
- Solana (SOL) $48
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08337
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)