Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $28K

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $28,901 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.58%, a decrease of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.23 trillion, decreasing 3.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.53 billion, which makes a 11.45% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 20 May 8:49PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $28,901 Ethereum (ETH) $1,936 Tether (USDT) $0.9988 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $296 XRP (XRP) $0.4038 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999 Cardano (ADA) $0.5051 Solana (SOL) $48 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08337

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.