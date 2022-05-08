Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $34K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $34,604 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.54%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.59 trillion, decreasing 3.83% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.32 billion, which makes a 4.67% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 8 May 12:20PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $34,604
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,558
- Tether (USDT) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $359
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.5732
- Solana (SOL) $78
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7442
- Terra (LUNA) $63
- TerraUSD (UST) $0.9967
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
