Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $35K

Another bloody day for the crypto with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $35,036.52 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, an increase of 0.98% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.60 trillion, decreasing 11.74% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $146.80 billion, which makes a 32.02% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 22 January 6:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $35,036.52
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,429.85
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $356.40
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9993
- Cardano (ADA) $1.07
- Solana (SOL) $95.36
- XRP (XRP) $0.5828
- Terra (LUNA) $61.16
- Polkadot (DOT) $17.91
