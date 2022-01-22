Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $35K

  1. Home
Published January 22nd, 2022 - 04:53 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, an increase of 0.98% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another bloody day for the crypto with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $35,036.52 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, an increase of 0.98% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.60 trillion, decreasing 11.74% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $146.80 billion, which makes a 32.02% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 22 January 6:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $35,036.52

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,429.85
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $356.40
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9993
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.07
  7. Solana (SOL) $95.36
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.5828
  9. Terra (LUNA) $61.16
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $17.91

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

