Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $43K

Published April 7th, 2022 - 11:37 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.24%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,714 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.24%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 2.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.57 billion, which makes a 4.87% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 7 April 2:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $443,714

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,242
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $434
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. Solana (SOL) $116
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.7851
  8. Terra (LUNA) $106
  9. Cardano (ADA) $1.09
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.


