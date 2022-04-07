Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $43K

The crypto market today is still trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,714 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.24%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 2.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.57 billion, which makes a 4.87% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 7 April 2:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $443,714
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,242
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $434
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $116
- XRP (XRP) $0.7851
- Terra (LUNA) $106
- Cardano (ADA) $1.09
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
