Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $43K

The crypto market today is still trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,714 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.24%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.01 trillion, decreasing 2.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.57 billion, which makes a 4.87% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 7 April 2:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $443,714 Ethereum (ETH) $3,242 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $434 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Solana (SOL) $116 XRP (XRP) $0.7851 Terra (LUNA) $106 Cardano (ADA) $1.09 Avalanche (AVAX) $84

