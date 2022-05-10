  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to Record Low Hitting $31K

Published May 10th, 2022 - 08:11 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.46 trillion, decreasing 5.26% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

It's another bloody day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, plunging to lowest level since January, and trading at $31,786 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.46 trillion, decreasing 5.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $209.16 billion, which makes a 113.37% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 10 May 11:18AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $31,786

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,387
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $323
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.5186
  7. Solana (SOL) $69
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.6762
  9. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  10. TerraUSD (UST) $0.912

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

