Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to Record Low Hitting $31K

It's another bloody day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, plunging to lowest level since January, and trading at $31,786 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.62%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.46 trillion, decreasing 5.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $209.16 billion, which makes a 113.37% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 10 May 11:18AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $31,786
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,387
- Tether (USDT) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $323
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.5186
- Solana (SOL) $69
- Cardano (ADA) $0.6762
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- TerraUSD (UST) $0.912
