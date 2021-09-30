Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Up to $43K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is up 2.15%, trading at $43,370.17.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 1.69% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.33 billion, which makes a 1.15% increase from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday 10:19AM (GMT+3) September 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $43,370.17
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,006.62
- Tether (USDT) $0.9997
- Cardano (ADA) $2.08
- Binance Coin (BNB) $375.37
- Ripple (XRP) $0.941
- Solana (SOL) $137.79
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.88
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2016
To get the real-time price updates
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
