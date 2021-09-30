Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Up to $43K

  1. Home
Published September 30th, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
The global crypto 24h volume is at $94.33 billion, which makes a 1.15% increase from yesterday. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is up 2.15%, trading at $43,370.17.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 1.69% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.33 billion, which makes a 1.15% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today
Source: Coinmarketcap


As of Thursday 10:19AM (GMT+3) September 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $43,370.17
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,006.62
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9997
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.08
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $375.37
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.941
  7. Solana (SOL) $137.79
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.88
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2016

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

