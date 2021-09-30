Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Up to $43K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is up 2.15%, trading at $43,370.17.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 1.69% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.33 billion, which makes a 1.15% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap



As of Thursday 10:19AM (GMT+3) September 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,370.17 Ethereum (ETH) $3,006.62 Tether (USDT) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $2.08 Binance Coin (BNB) $375.37 Ripple (XRP) $0.941 Solana (SOL) $137.79 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Polkadot (DOT) $27.88 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2016

