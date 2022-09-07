Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $19K

The crypto market today is back in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,385 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.90%, a decrease of 0.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $979.77 billion, increasing 2.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.98 billion, which makes a 17.26% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 8 September 1:21AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $19,385
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,649
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Binance Coin (BNB) $278
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3352
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4794
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06121
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
