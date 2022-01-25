Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $37K

The crypto market seems to be in the recovery mode today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,206.52 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.68 trillion, increasing 4.37% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.61 billion, which makes a 27.51% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 25 January 9:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $37,206.52
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,481.28
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $385.03
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.06
- Solana (SOL) $96.53
- XRP (XRP) $0.6133
- Terra (LUNA) $65.37
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1444
To get the real-time price updates
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
