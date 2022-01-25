Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $37K

The crypto market seems to be in the recovery mode today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,206.52 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.68 trillion, increasing 4.37% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.61 billion, which makes a 27.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 25 January 9:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $37,206.52 Ethereum (ETH) $2,481.28 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $385.03 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $96.53 XRP (XRP) $0.6133 Terra (LUNA) $65.37 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1444

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.