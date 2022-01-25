  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $37K

Published January 25th, 2022 - 07:30 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market seems to be in the recovery mode today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $37,206.52 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.96%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.68 trillion, increasing 4.37% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.61 billion, which makes a 27.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 25 January 9:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $37,206.52

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,481.28
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $385.03
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $96.53
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6133
  9. Terra (LUNA) $65.37
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1444

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

