Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $39K

Published April 28th, 2022 - 11:24 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.46%, an increase of 0.13% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,650 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.46%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, increasing 1.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 13.39% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 28 April 2:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,650

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,927
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $403
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. Solana (SOL) $100
  7. Terra (LUNA) $91
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6489
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.8489
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $70

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

