Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $39K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,650 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.46%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, increasing 1.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 13.39% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 28 April 2:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,650
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,927
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $403
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Solana (SOL) $100
- Terra (LUNA) $91
- XRP (XRP) $0.6489
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8489
- Avalanche (AVAX) $70
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
