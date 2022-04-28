Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $39K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,650 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.46%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, increasing 1.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.87 billion, which makes a 13.39% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 28 April 2:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,650 Ethereum (ETH) $2,927 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $403 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $100 Terra (LUNA) $91 XRP (XRP) $0.6489 Cardano (ADA) $0.8489 Avalanche (AVAX) $70

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.