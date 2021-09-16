Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K

Highlights
Bitcoin (BTC) price surged to regain some losses recovering more than $4,000 in two days and trading now at $48,319.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.83 billion, which makes an 3.67% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Thursday PM (GMT+3) September 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,319
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,650
- Cardano (ADA) $2.48
- Binance Coin (BNB) $423.65
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.12
- Solana (SOL) $157.55
- Polkadot (DOT) $35.98
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
