Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K

Areej Salem

Published September 16th, 2021 - 04:58 GMT
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.83 billion, which makes an 3.67% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.49% over the last day

Bitcoin (BTC) price surged to regain some losses recovering more than $4,000 in two days and trading now at $48,319.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $105.83 billion, which makes an 3.67% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday PM (GMT+3) September 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $48,319
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,650
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.48
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $423.65
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  7. Solana (SOL) $157.55
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $35.98
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

