Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $48K

Bitcoin (BTC) price surged to regain some losses recovering more than $4,000 in two days and trading now at $48,319.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.20 trillion, increasing 3.49% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.83 billion, which makes an 3.67% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday PM (GMT+3) September 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,319 Ethereum (ETH) $3,650 Cardano (ADA) $2.48 Binance Coin (BNB) $423.65 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.12 Solana (SOL) $157.55 Polkadot (DOT) $35.98 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.