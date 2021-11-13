  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $64K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $64K

Published November 13th, 2021 - 02:53 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $64K
Trading now at $64,722, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.10%, decreasing 0.14% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Saturday 5PM (GMT+3) November 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

After a dramatic drop, the crypto prices today saw a mild recovery as Bitcoin rebounded to $64k to resume the strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Also ReadWhat Are The 5 Best Bitcoin Miners?What Are The 5 Best Bitcoin Miners?

Trading now at $64,722, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.10%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.83 trillion, increasing 1.88% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.56 billion, which makes a 18.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 5PM (GMT+3) November 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $64,722
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,670
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $644
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $234.50
  6. Cardano (ADA) $2.07
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.19
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $46.27
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.999999
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Also ReadWhat Are The 5 Best Bitcoin Miners?How to Buy Bitcoin With Credit Card

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...