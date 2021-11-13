Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $64K

After a dramatic drop, the crypto prices today saw a mild recovery as Bitcoin rebounded to $64k to resume the strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Trading now at $64,722, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.10%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.83 trillion, increasing 1.88% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.56 billion, which makes a 18.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 5PM (GMT+3) November 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $64,722 Ethereum (ETH) $4,670 Binance Coin (BNB) $644 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $234.50 Cardano (ADA) $2.07 Ripple (XRP) $1.19 Polkadot (DOT) $46.27 USD Coin (USDC) $0.999999 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.