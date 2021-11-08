How to Buy Bitcoin With A Credit Card

Since its creation in 2009, Bitcoin has disrupted the world of finance. Recently, the bitcoin phenomenon has evolved from being just a flash in the pan into becoming a competing field worth venturing in just like gold back in the 18 century and Dot-com shares in the 1990s.

Anyone following crypto news headlines would have probably seen news of celebrities embracing the crypto king or a new flood of institutional players endorsing the technology adding a couple of BTC to their balance sheets. One might think, with the increasing popularity of the first truly digital coin, an overlap with credit cards is inevitable.

Can You Buy Bitcoin Using a Credit card?

On the flip side, crypto advocates and firms are going above and beyond to kick against any stringent policies or banking hurdles to support crypto adoption as many new traders look for an easy entry into the market. The wait-and-see approach is no more an option in the crypto industry as everyone wants to take advantage of this new emerging technology. While buying bitcoin using a credit card seems the way to go, it depends on multiple things like location, governmental regulations, the crypto exchange, and the credit card issuer.

Despite the regulatory drama in the crypto scenes, whether you are a crypto fanatic or utter skeptic, it takes no expert to conclude that bitcoin is here to stay. That being said, truth be told -in theory- the crypto market is more complicated than that so if you feel overwhelmed and want some explanations of trendy crypto terms, check out 👉 📖 14 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!

Without any further ado, here's how to buy bitcoin using a credit card:

1. Crypto Exchanges



Crypto exchanges are businesses that provide a marketplace in which users can buy, sell, and trade their crypto assets in exchange for fiat money or other cryptocurrencies. Some of these exchanges allow customers to buy the largest and best-known coin and other cryptocurrencies using credit cards like Binance and CEX.io.

Here are the Top 5 Crypto Exchanges in MENA

2. Bitcoin ATMs



Bitcoin ATM in Lebanon. Source: Megaphone

A Bitcoin ATM is a rapidly growing in popularity online kiosk where users can buy bitcoin using cash mainly, however, some accept credit cards for the transaction. Due to its skyrocketing popularity, over 10,000 Bitcoin ATMs installed around the world in 2021.

3. Credit Card Issuers

Some credit card issuers like Mastercard have warmed up to crypto offering the integration of crypto payment directly. Teaming up with Bakket, the credit, prepaid & debit cards provider has granted payments networks the ability to provide cryptocurrency services to customers along with reward points on purchases like airlines or hotels which can be paid in crypto. So if you have a Mastercard and your country's central bank allows crypto, you can use your card to buy it directly.



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.