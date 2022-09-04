  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $19K

Published September 4th, 2022 - 07:20 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trying to recover with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,727.37 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.80%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $972.71 billion, decreasing 0.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.38 billion, which makes a 26.27% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Sunday, 4 September 07:35AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,723

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,549
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $277
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.494
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3306
  9. Solana (SOL) $31.31
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $7.28

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

